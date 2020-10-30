Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 549,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after buying an additional 300,127 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 15,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

NYSE O opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

