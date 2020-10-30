Ethic Inc. Buys 1,211 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Kellogg by 0.5% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $5,544,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 540,834 shares of company stock valued at $36,144,500. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

