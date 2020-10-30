Ethic Inc. Buys 1,705 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,855,000 after buying an additional 574,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 49.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 44,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

VOD opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

