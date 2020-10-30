Ethic Inc. Buys 240 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 107.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after purchasing an additional 942,540 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after buying an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Shopify by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after buying an additional 244,534 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 12,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 166,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,173,000 after buying an additional 165,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,113,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $977.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,003.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $896.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,601.61, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.63. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,022.43.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

