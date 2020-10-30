Ethic Inc. Buys 451 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

NYSE:PLD opened at $100.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.69.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

