Ethic Inc. Buys 5,325 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,155 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 50.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,530 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,032,000 after purchasing an additional 579,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

EQR opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.