Ethic Inc. Buys 741 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after buying an additional 1,208,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,803,000 after buying an additional 281,308 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,653,000 after buying an additional 692,040 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

