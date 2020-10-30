Ethic Inc. Buys 761 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 171.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Argus began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

NYSE HRL opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion and a PE ratio of 28.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

