Ethic Inc. Buys 8,322 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

NYSE:JCI opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.