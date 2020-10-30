Ethic Inc. Buys New Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 633 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,933,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
ANSS stock opened at $310.85 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $357.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.71 and a 200 day moving average of $298.20.
In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.08.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
