Ethic Inc. Buys New Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 633 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,933,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $310.85 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $357.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.71 and a 200 day moving average of $298.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.08.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

