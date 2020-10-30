Ethic Inc. Buys New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AutoZone by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after acquiring an additional 547,747 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,856,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in AutoZone by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,860,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1,719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,093,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,129.76 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,177.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,133.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,330.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

