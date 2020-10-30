Ethic Inc. Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,045,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,226 shares of company stock valued at $17,321,179. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

VRSN opened at $191.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.53. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

