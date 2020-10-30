Ethic Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 521,490 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in HP by 24.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 12,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in HP by 22.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 109,638 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 541.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,342 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 108,326 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

