Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

