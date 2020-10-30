Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 382,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 144,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.