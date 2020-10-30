Ethic Inc. Has $216,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,304 shares of company stock worth $3,904,857. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

