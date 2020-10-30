Ethic Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. AXA increased its position in Dollar General by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 151,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Dollar General by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $210.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $224.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

