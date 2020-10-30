Ethic Inc. Has $278,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 401,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 291,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,242,000 after acquiring an additional 508,475 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

