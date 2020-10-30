Ethic Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 107.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 624,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 323,369 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 904,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 50,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.44. The stock has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

