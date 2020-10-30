Ethic Inc. Has $408,000 Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Msci by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Msci by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Msci in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Msci in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Msci by 5.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Msci in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Msci from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.78.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $883,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at $98,443,373.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,677,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $345.49 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $398.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Msci’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

