Ethic Inc. Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corning by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Corning by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 647,959 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.03, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.