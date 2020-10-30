Ethic Inc. Has $445,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $145.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

