Ethic Inc. Has $455,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

