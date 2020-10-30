Ethic Inc. Has $460,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 51,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $998,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.64.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $555.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.49 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,036,079 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

