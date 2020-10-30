Ethic Inc. Has $548,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. FMR LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 786.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $1,791,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Toyota Motor by 59.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM opened at $131.35 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TM. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

