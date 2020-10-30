Ethic Inc. Has $636,000 Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 647.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 24.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TAK opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.