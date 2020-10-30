Ethic Inc. Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.