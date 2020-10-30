Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in ING Groep by 146.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ING Groep by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,287,887 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

ING opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. ING Groep NV has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.