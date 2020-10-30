Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,466,000 after acquiring an additional 206,456 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.