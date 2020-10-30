Ethic Inc. Invests $201,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,688 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 231.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,131 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $348,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,025 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Halliburton by 177.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,298 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 842,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter worth $10,932,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.24.

HAL stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

