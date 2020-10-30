Ethic Inc. Invests $202,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $45,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

