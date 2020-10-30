Ethic Inc. Invests $207,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $124.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

