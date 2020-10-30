Ethic Inc. Invests $215,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after acquiring an additional 994,314 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,036,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,569,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after acquiring an additional 301,947 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $81.88 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $90.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

In related news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,971 shares of company stock worth $6,990,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

