Ethic Inc. Invests $233,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $94.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $107.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

