Ethic Inc. Invests $237,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,818 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $123.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average of $128.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $124,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,727,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

