Ethic Inc. Invests $255,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,032,000 after acquiring an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,654,000 after acquiring an additional 457,590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3,203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 462,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after acquiring an additional 448,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 404,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS opened at $161.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

