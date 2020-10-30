Ethic Inc. Invests $275,000 in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,331,000 after acquiring an additional 406,639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 190,749 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,569.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 53,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,747.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $180,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

CHDN stock opened at $153.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.29. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

