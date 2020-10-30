Ethic Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $18,699,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $209,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,945.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $145.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.