Ethic Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,654,000 after buying an additional 41,701 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 12.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 18.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10,100.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $295.02 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,843.76 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.38.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

