Ethic Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,226,000 after acquiring an additional 60,975 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 216,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 89,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $27.56 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.