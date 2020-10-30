Ethic Inc. Makes New $257,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $205.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $224.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

