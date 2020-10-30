Ethic Inc. Makes New $267,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total value of $764,626.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,310,063.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.34, for a total transaction of $928,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,003.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,078.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $999.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $869.42.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The company had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

