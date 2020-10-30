Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 347.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Roth Capital downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

