Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UN. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 85.5% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.