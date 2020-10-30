Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 113.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 773.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 60.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on V.F. from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

