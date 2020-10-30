Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,313 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

