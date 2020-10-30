Ethic Inc. Purchases 4,365 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,197 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26,399.1% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 29,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $33.46 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.19.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.