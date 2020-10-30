Ethic Inc. Purchases 861 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $2,422,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $8,804,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWK opened at $165.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $180.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

