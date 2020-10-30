Ethic Inc. Purchases 9,150 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tenaris by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tenaris by 143.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth $126,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays downgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Shares of TS stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

