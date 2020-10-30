Ethic Inc. Purchases New Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after acquiring an additional 766,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 233,253 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,735,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77,594 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,152,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,543,000 after acquiring an additional 196,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 930,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,987,000 after acquiring an additional 491,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

LHX stock opened at $162.95 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

